Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of MercadoLibre worth $200,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Kids Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kids Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,320.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre Profile

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,099.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,020.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $947.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.72 and a beta of 1.59.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.