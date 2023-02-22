Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 442.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Broadcom worth $264,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $581.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.85.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

