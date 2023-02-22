Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,591,600 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591,600 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Monster Beverage worth $353,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

