Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,200,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200,700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $392,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

