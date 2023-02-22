Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,820,300 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,925,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820,300 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $565,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

