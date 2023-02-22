Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 895,700 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of General Mills worth $281,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
General Mills Stock Performance
Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
See Also
