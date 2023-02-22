renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $24,631.21 or 1.03549934 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $88.17 million and $90,142.97 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00417865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.27680106 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

