Render Token Market Cap Hits $400.42 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $400.42 million and $98.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00006635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

