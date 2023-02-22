Render Token One Day Volume Hits $93.46 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $386.94 million and approximately $93.46 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00006418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00414745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.84 or 0.27473451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

