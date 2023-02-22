Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.24 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.61-$2.69 EPS.
RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.14.
Shares of Repligen stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,927. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08.
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
