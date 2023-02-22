Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.24 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.61-$2.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,927. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Stories

