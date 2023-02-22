Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 21st (AMCX, APO, APT, COST, ETSY, FRO, HSTM, LNG, PSTG, PSX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 21st:
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
