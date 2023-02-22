Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

