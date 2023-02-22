Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 22nd (ABX, AC, AIR, BMO, BN, BNP, CHE.UN, CM, COP, CS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 22nd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €105.00 ($111.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$134.00 to C$135.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €41.00 ($43.62) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($59.57) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €206.00 ($219.15) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $257.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €22.00 ($23.40) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €46.83 ($49.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €44.50 ($47.34) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €23.00 ($24.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.50 ($34.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$25.00.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$14.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 840 ($10.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 585 ($7.04) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($47.87) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $72.00 to $65.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €320.00 ($340.43) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.77) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.45 ($2.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$147.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$102.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$68.50.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$55.00 to C$64.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $206.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €185.00 ($196.81) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $164.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $168.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$67.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.00 ($56.38) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.