Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 22nd (ABX, AC, AIR, BMO, BN, BNP, CHE.UN, CM, COP, CS)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 22nd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($111.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$134.00 to C$135.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €41.00 ($43.62) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($59.57) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €206.00 ($219.15) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $257.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €22.00 ($23.40) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €46.83 ($49.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €44.50 ($47.34) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($25.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €23.00 ($24.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.50 ($34.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$25.00.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$14.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 840 ($10.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 585 ($7.04) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($47.87) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $72.00 to $65.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €320.00 ($340.43) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($2.77) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.45 ($2.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$145.00 to C$147.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$102.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$68.50.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$55.00 to C$64.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $206.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €185.00 ($196.81) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $164.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $168.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$67.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.00 ($56.38) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

