Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Watsco (WSO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Watsco (NYSE: WSO):

2/21/2023 – Watsco had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Watsco had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Watsco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $323.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Watsco had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Watsco is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Watsco Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $306.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.38. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

