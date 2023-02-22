ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 245.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of ResMed worth $86,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.15. 144,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.68. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,157. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

