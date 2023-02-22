Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of RVNC stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
