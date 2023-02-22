Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 943.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

