Reviewing American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobileye Global and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 15 1 2.89 American Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Mobileye Global presently has a consensus target price of $43.65, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. American Software has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.38%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

This table compares Mobileye Global and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 1.14 -$82.00 million N/A N/A American Software $127.55 million 3.66 $12.78 million $0.31 44.58

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobileye Global.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global N/A N/A N/A American Software 8.27% 8.32% 5.89%

Summary

American Software beats Mobileye Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a Level 4 solution, which comprise a set of autonomous driving technology solutions, such as Self-Driving System & Vehicles and Autonomous Mobility as a Service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment is involved in the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

