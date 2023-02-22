Reviewing Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.03, indicating that its share price is 1,803% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $153.11 million N/A $41.35 million $2.00 2.69 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Britannia Bulk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Seanergy Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime 24.41% 19.13% 9.07% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Seanergy Maritime and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 72.12%.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Britannia Bulk

(Get Rating)

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.