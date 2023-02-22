Ribbon Finance Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $77.01 million and approximately $885,657.84 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

