Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.81).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO traded down GBX 107.81 ($1.30) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,096.19 ($73.41). The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,956. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,023.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,371.75. The company has a market cap of £76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

