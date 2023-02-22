Ripio Credit Network Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $16,065.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00213051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.04 or 1.00019633 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

