Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at National Bankshares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. 1,696,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,001.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

