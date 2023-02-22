Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Holdings Trimmed by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Rite Aid worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 333,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,579. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

