RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.4%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.56. 26,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 36,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000.

