Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 1.6 %

RCOI opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £867,235.50 and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

