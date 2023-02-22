Robert W. Baird Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.29, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

