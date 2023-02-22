Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $514.44

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.44 ($6.20) and traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.09). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.31), with a volume of 143,622 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £376.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

