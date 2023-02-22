Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research firms have commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

Shares of Roche stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roche Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Roche by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.