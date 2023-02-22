Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.82

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.82 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 112.86 ($1.36). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 112.46 ($1.35), with a volume of 17,032,242 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,590.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
