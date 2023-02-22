Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $707.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last three months. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rover Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rover Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Rover Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rover Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rover Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

