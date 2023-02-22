Roxanne S. Austin Sells 10,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,519. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

