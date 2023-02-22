Royal Bank of Canada Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.
Teck Resources Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
