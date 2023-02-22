Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.60. The stock had a trading volume of 454,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.89.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

