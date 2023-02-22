Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. 704,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

