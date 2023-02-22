Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. 1,397,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.