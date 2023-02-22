Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.08. The stock had a trading volume of 93,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.00 and its 200-day moving average is $338.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.