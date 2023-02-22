Saddle Point Management L.P. Purchases 21,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises approximately 17.0% of Saddle Point Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Saddle Point Management L.P.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTN opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

