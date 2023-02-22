Saddle Point Management L.P. Purchases 7,267 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up 9.8% of Saddle Point Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saddle Point Management L.P.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.
Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
