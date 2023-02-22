Saddle Point Management L.P. Purchases 7,267 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up 9.8% of Saddle Point Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saddle Point Management L.P.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility Company Profile

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.