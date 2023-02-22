SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $138.30 million and approximately $787,633.57 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00420604 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.53 or 0.27861596 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About SafeMoon V2
SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,941,478,894 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.