Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $9.51. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

