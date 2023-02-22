Sandia Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 569,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 244,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 218,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

