Sandia Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 7,500 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,286. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

