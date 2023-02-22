Sandia Investment Management LP Has $3.48 Million Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.