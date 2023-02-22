Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $157,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,261,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.0 %

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.