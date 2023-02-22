Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $84,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

