Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $89,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,846 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. 147,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,519. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

