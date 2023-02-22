Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,318 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 29.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

GLBE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 776,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,366. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

