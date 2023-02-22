Sandia Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,318 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 29.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Global-e Online Stock Up 10.6 %
Global-e Online Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.