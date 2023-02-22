Sandia Investment Management LP Sells 6,500 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Sandia Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 380,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,973. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

