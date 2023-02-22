Sandia Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Sandia Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLAHU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Stock Performance

HLAHU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,628. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

About Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

