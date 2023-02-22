Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,044,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,160,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 8,319,993 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,885,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.